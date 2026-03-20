The Gef 30 Under 30 awards will take a break in 2026 as organisers shift their focus towards supporting and developing the network of young people already recognised through the programme.
Launched by Media Isle of Man’s youth-focused platform Gef.im three years ago, the initiative celebrates young people aged under 30 who are making a positive impact across the Isle of Man.
Each year, 30 individuals are selected from nominations submitted by the public, recognising achievements in areas such as business, community work, sport, culture and innovation.
Since the programme began, nearly 90 young people have been named in the Gef 30 Under 30 list.
However, organisers Media Isle of Man - publishers of the Isle of Man Examiner, Manx Independent and Isle of Man Courier, and the website Isle of Man Today - say the next stage of the project will focus less on selecting new winners and more on supporting those already recognised.
Managing director of Media Isle of Man Sam Jones said the decision followed feedback from businesses, partners and the wider community.
She said: ‘Over the past three years, the Gef 30 Under 30 campaign has introduced us to nearly 90 outstanding young people who are already making a positive impact across the island.
‘Collectively, this group represents a powerful network of emerging leaders, innovators and changemakers.
‘While we recognise some people may miss the traditional awards format in 2026, this is not goodbye. We’re working on exciting plans behind the scenes to celebrate the achievements of our existing Gef 30 Under 30 winners and we look forward to bringing the awards back in the future.’
Instead of running the awards in 2026, organisers plan to focus on creating several opportunities for past Gef 30 Under 30 award recipients to connect with representatives from industry, government and the wider island community.
Over the next 12 months, plans include content, events and discussion-led initiatives designed to bring those individuals together and give them a platform to share ideas and experiences.
Ms Jones said: ‘Our priority will be to create a meaningful platform for this exceptional network - giving them the visibility, connections and voice to share their ideas and help shape the island’s future.’
‘The timing of the change also comes as the Isle of Man prepares for several significant developments in the year ahead, including the next general election, the renewal of the island’s UNESCO Biosphere status and discussions about the island’s future economic strategy.’
Ms Jones said this presents an opportunity to ensure younger voices are part of those conversations.
‘This next phase allows us to move beyond recognition and towards real engagement, supporting the next generation of leaders as they play an active role in the island’s future,’ she said.
Gef.im is a digital platform aimed at younger audiences and is part of Media Isle of Man - formerly known as Isle of Man Newspapers.
Further details about the next stage of the programme are expected to be shared after Easter.