The week runs from March 16 to 22 and is organised in the UK by the British Deaf Association. It commemorates the anniversary of the legal recognition of British Sign Language (BSL) in England, Wales and Scotland in 2022.
On the island, the Manx Deaf Society is taking part by promoting the importance of accessible communication and encouraging more people to learn the basics of sign language.
British Sign Language is the first or preferred language for many Deaf people and the week provides an opportunity for individuals, organisations and communities to learn more about it and celebrate Deaf culture.
As part of this year’s programme, the Manx Deaf Society will host two BSL taster sessions on Friday, March 20 at its building on Somerset Road in Douglas.
The sessions will run from 10am to 10.45am and from 12pm to 12.45pm, offering a short introduction to basic signs and Deaf awareness.
Places are limited and people wishing to attend are asked to reserve a space in advance.
The society also offers beginner British Sign Language courses for those interested in learning more. The classes introduce basic signing and aim to improve understanding and communication between Deaf and hearing people across the island.
Lucy Buxton, chief executive of the Manx Deaf Society, said Sign Language Week was an important opportunity to highlight the value of communication access.
She said: ‘Learning even a small amount of sign language can make a significant difference in helping Deaf people feel included and understood.’
Anyone interested in attending a taster session or finding out more about upcoming BSL courses can contact the Manx Deaf Society directly for further details.