Each year, the Isle of Man transforms into a two-wheeled paradise as racing fans from around the world gather for the iconic TT motorcycle races. At the heart of this motorsport celebration is Duke Travel, an official travel partner of the Isle of Man, which helps fans make the most of their TT experience.
Leading the company is Peter Duke, CEO of Duke Travel and founder of the innovative TT Village on Victoria Road. With racing in his blood, Peter is continuing the legacy of his father, Geoff Duke, a celebrated TT rider. What began as a video production company has evolved into a key player in tourism, always keeping TT fans at the centre of its mission.
‘We’re probably better known in our history as a video company,’ Peter explains. ‘Millions of customers worldwide have bought our DVDs, VHS tapes and downloads. These days, our main focus is the travel business, but the common thread throughout has always been the TT races.’
As the market for physical media declined, Duke Travel began to adapt. Loyal customers, many of whom were long-time fans of the TT, began asking for help in getting to the races. Accommodation, in particular, was a persistent issue.
‘Our customers are petrolheads,’ Peter says. ‘They’re motorsport fans, and the TT is one of the top events for them. We’ve always had several hundred thousand TT fans registered in our databases. When DVDs began to decline, our customers were telling us, “We’d love to visit the TT, but we can’t find accommodation.” It felt like a natural progression to move into the travel business.’
Now, Duke Travel offers a range of experiences, including guided coach tours with TT legends such as Peter Hickman, VIP hospitality packages, and crucially, accommodation solutions during the event.
In 2019, Duke Travel launched the TT Village, beginning with 100 cabins. The site has since doubled in capacity and now offers 200 cabins, providing accommodation for up to 400 guests in a purpose-built, pop-up hotel.
Creating the TT Village came with its share of logistical challenges, including installing plumbing, heating and ensuring every cabin had running water. Despite the hurdles, the result is a vibrant, comfortable base for fans to stay close to the action.
‘Demand exceeds supply for the TT, without question,’ Peter says. ‘That applies to ferries, flights and certainly accommodation. There are fewer than 2,000 registered hotel rooms on the island. This little village, with 200 rooms, increases that by 10 percent.’
Duke Travel continues to grow its role in supporting TT fans, ensuring they can not only watch the races, but also feel part of the event, living and breathing the excitement from the moment they arrive.