The full extent of the chaos caused by Storm Amy has been revealed including tress falling on a car and a house.
While not packed with the same force of storms Darragh and Eowyn in December last year and January respectively, the latest storm did cause significant damage in places.
Dominate by sudden gusts – with 89mph recorded on Snaefell – Storm Amy resulted in trees falling, road closures, flooding and structural damage when it hit at around Friday (October 3) lunchtime.
The Department of Infrastructure has now outlined the full extent of the incidents its staff faced and the subsequent clean-up operation.
The DoI opened the control room on a 24-hour basis and worked closely with the emergency services and Manx Utilities.
A spokesman said: ‘In the 24 hours from 2.30pm on Friday afternoon, Highway Services responded to 59 reports of fallen trees, involving around 80 individual trees. Most were dealt with by our teams, while Manx Utilities and its contractors handled incidents involving fallen trees impacting power lines.
‘DEFA supported us in the north of the island, which was particularly affected. The majority of reports were received between 3pm and 10pm on Friday, with another spike between 7am and midday on Saturday.
‘We also responded to 18 reports of flooding. At Balthane Roundabout, a team was on site pumping water away, and on the A3, the road between Ballig and Ballacraine was impassable for a time due to river flooding.’
The DoI also outlined some of the more serious and challenging incidents.
The spokesman said: ‘Several roads were blocked by fallen trees, including Whitebridge in Onchan, where a tree partially fell onto a car, and at Ballaugh Glen where a tree fell across the highway and onto a house on the opposite site of the road.
‘During this period teams also dealt with barriers, debris, and diesel spills on the roads. One tree became lodged under the bridge at Quarterbridge Roundabout, prompting a call to a contractor to remove it before it caused a blockage.
‘Once winds eased on Saturday, principal routes were swept to clear debris from the carriageway and gullies ahead of further rain. Many of our staff worked extended hours over the weekend to achieve this.’
The Department says it is prepared for other weather events as we move into the winter period.
‘Preparations for winter are already underway,’ the spokesman said, ‘including repositioning salt stocks, readying gritters, and delivering refresher training and winter briefings to ensure our teams are equipped to work safely in what can be challenging conditions.
Two main issues remain in the aftermath of Storm Amy.
Glen Mooar Road in Malew remains closed due to a landslide affecting the carriageway, and part of Church Hill in Laxey is closed following a partial collapse of a roadside wall. Repairs are underway at both sites.
‘Calls received during the storm will be reviewed and where appropriate issues will be flagged for further attention’, the spokesman addded.