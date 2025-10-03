Heavy rain has started pouring ahead of expected severe gale force winds arriving later today (Friday).
A 26-hour yellow weather warning comes into place from 4pm on Friday until 6pm on Saturday. It advises the public to ‘be aware’ of the risk of disruption.
Gusts of up to 65mph are expected in exposed areas and there’s the potential of travel problems, fallen trees and minor structural damage.
Ronaldsway Met Office forecaster Colin Gartshore told Isle of Man Today earlier this week that the weather is likely to affect both sea and air travel.
And unsurprisingly Mr Gartshore’s prediction have come to fruition as the Steam Packet confirmed a number of journeys have been cancelled and others are at risk.
You can follow our dedicated live blog for updates across the island as Storm Amy below.