An annual charity obstacle course due to take place this weekend has been postponed because of severe weather warnings.
Isle Listen’s popular Tough Mucka event was scheduled for Sunday, October 5, in Ballafesson, with hundreds expected to take part in the third edition of the challenge.
However, organisers confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the race will not go ahead after forecasts showed Storm Amy bringing gale-force winds to the island.
The Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a 26-hour yellow weather warning from Friday, with gusts of up to 65mph predicted in coastal and exposed areas as the first named storm of the season arrives.
In a statement, Tough Mucka said: 'Unfortunately, due to adverse weather conditions as a result of Storm Amy, with predicted gale force winds over the coming days, the difficult decision has been made to postpone Isle Listen’s Tough Mucka event, which was due to take place in Ballafesson this Sunday.'
The event has now been rescheduled for the following weekend, Sunday, October 12, 2025.
All existing entries will automatically roll over to the new date.
Those unable to take part on the rescheduled date can request a refund by completing a form via Isle Listen’s website.
Organisers have asked participants to allow up to 10 working days for refunds to be processed and not to contact the charity directly during that period.
Tough Mucka has become one of Isle Listen’s key fundraising events, combining fitness, fun and teamwork to support the charity’s mental health initiatives across the island.