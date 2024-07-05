A summer road surface dressing programme gets underway around the island from this week.
The work will be done one road at a time during the normal working day, with the exception of South Quay, Douglas, which will be done in the evening after 6pm.
Work on each road will extend for only a few hours.
The work is being done by contractor Kiely Bros.
Each of the roads will close to through traffic while the road is being dressed. Once reopened each of the roads will be subject to temporary 20mph speed limits. A regime of sweeping loose aggregate will follow.
Diversions will be in place during closure periods.
Temporary 20mph speed limits will continue until the roads markings are reinstated and road studs reinstalled.
Where necessary, this work will be done under a further closure, or more usually stop/go boards. Re-lining is due to be undertaken over a nine-day period starting Tuesday July 30.
The programme of works are weather dependent and may be subject to change. Kiely Bros has been granted closure orders which cover a broader period to ensure that the work can be completed as soon as weather permits. The programme will see the following roads treated:
Tuesday 9 July
*Vicarage Road, Braddan
*A2 Laxey to Onchan Coast Road (Begoade Road to School Road, Onchan)
*Shore Road, Rushen
*South Quay Douglas
Wednesday 10 July
*Dalby to Sloc, Patrick Road, Patrick
*Shoulder Road, Patrick
Thursday 11 July
*Andreas Road, Andreas (Andreas Village to Regaby Road)
*Sartfell Road, Michael
Friday 12 July
*Blackberry Lane, Onchan
*Poortown Road, German
.Some of the roads have also been selected as suitable for application of a proprietary product known as ‘Kielylock’.
These will again close to traffic while this product is applied on a second day about a week after the road has been dressed.
These closures will be brief as applying Kielylock is a swift process and traffic can resume almost immediately.
Projected dates for this process will be:
Tuesday 16 July
*Vicarage Road, Braddan
*A2 Laxey to Onchan Coast Road (Begoade Road to School Road, Onchan)
Wednesday 10 July
*Blackberry Lane, Onchan
*South Quay Douglas
*Shore Road, Rushen
One road which is not included in the programme for resurfacing is Saddle Road in Douglas which the DoI says requires a full reconstruction.
Douglas South Claire Christian has tabled a question in Tynwald asking when Saddle Road is going to be either reconstructed or resurfaced and what will be the cost. She is also asking how much had been spent on tackling potholes in the road in the last five years.