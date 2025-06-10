A drain has collapsed during work to construct Living Hope’s new church in Douglas.
It means that a section of Finch Road will have to be closed while essential repairs are carried out, which will lead to more than a month of disruption for commuters.
A temporary road closure has been approved in principle by the Department of Infrastructure between Monday July 7 to Monday August 11.
The works will require the excavation of the road adjoining Mona Terrace and Finch Road which will be closed south of the exit from the Chester Street car park.
Businesses on Finch Road have been informed of the planned road closure and details of the diversions that will be put in place.
Drainage & Groundwork Contractors Ltd said urgent drainage repairs were needed following the collapse of a lateral drain beneath the carriageway, in connection with the Removals House renovation.
It said: ‘We have been contracted by Living Hope Church Limited to carry out essential works following the collapse of a lateral drain beneath the carriageway and in connection with the Removals House renovation.
‘As part of these works and in order to ensure the safety of both workers and the public, a temporary road closure has been approved in principle by the Department of Infrastructure. ‘
The project to convert a former music shop on Finch Road into a new place of worship (23/01200/B) was granted planning consent in July last year.
But the development has been under active investigation over a possible breach of planning consent over the extent of demolition that’s been carried out.
Drainage & Groundwork Contractors Ltd acknowledged that Finch Road can become heavily congested.
It said the works are scheduled for completion ahead of the start of the Manx Grand Prix, which begins on August 17, but added there is always the potential for delays.
‘In the event that unforeseen complications do arise, we recognise the importance of minimising disruption in the lead-up to the Manx Grand Prix,’ it said.
‘In agreement with the DoI, we have committed to reopen and resurface Finch Road prior to the MGP in the event of any delay and even if the drainage works are not yet fully complete.
‘If necessary, a subsequent closure will be scheduled at a later date to complete the remaining work.
‘While we consider this will be unlikely, this contingency plan is in place should it be required. We remain committed to open and transparent communication throughout the works period and limiting impact on road users as far as possible. ‘
Diversion routes will be clearly signposted, with traffic diverted at Broadway/Derby Road, down Woodbourne Road and up Bucks Road.
Full vehicle access to Chester Streetcar park and Finch Road will be maintained, via the diversions.
Pedestrian access on the Chester Street side of the road will be maintained including pedestrian access at the top of Well Road Hill.
Drainage & Groundwork Contractors has thanked in advance businesses and all those affected for their ‘patience, understanding and cooperation’.