Only Tesco Express stores in the island will open this Easter Sunday.
The island’s larger stores will be closed on Sunday with slightly reduced hours during the rest of the bank holiday weekend.
Most stores will open for much of today (Good Friday) and Saturday but the larger stores will also close earlier than normal on Bank Holiday Monday.
The Tesco Express on Victoria Road in Douglas – formerly Winerite, along with the Express stores in Ramsey, Peel and Castletown will all remain open from 7am-10pm for anyone desperately in need of a loaf of bread, milk or some item they missed on the shopping list.
The opening times of the Tesco website are not accurate with many showing the Express stores also closed on Easter Sunday.
Here is the full list of Easter opening times for the Tesco stores across the island.
Douglas Lake Road
Good Friday - 8am to 10pm
Saturday - 8am to 11pm
Easter Sunday - closed
Bank Holiday Monday – 8am to 6pm
Douglas Victoria Road (Little Switzerland)
Good Friday - 6am to 10pm
Saturday - 7am to 10pm
Easter Sunday - closed
Bank Holiday Monday – 8am to 6pm
Douglas Victoria Road Express
Good Friday - 7am to 10pm
Saturday - 7am to 10pm
Easter Sunday – 7am to 10pm
Bank Holiday Monday – 8am to 6pm
Onchan
Good Friday - 8am to 10pm
Saturday - 8am to 10pm
Easter Sunday - closed
Bank Holiday Monday – 8am to 6pm
Peel
Good Friday - 6am to 10pm
Saturday - 7am to 11pm
Easter Sunday - closed
Bank Holiday Monday – 8am to 6pm
Peel Express
Good Friday - 6am to 10pm
Saturday - 7am to 10pm
Easter Sunday - 7am to 10pm
Bank Holiday Monday – 8am to 10pm
Castletown
Good Friday - 6am to 10pm
Saturday - 7am to 10pm
Easter Sunday - 7am to 10pm
Bank Holiday Monday – 8am to 10pm
Port Erin
Good Friday - 6am to 10pm
Saturday - 8am to 10pm
Easter Sunday - closed
Bank Holiday Monday – 8am to 6pm
Ramsey
Good Friday - 6am to 10pm
Saturday - 7am to 11pm
Easter Sunday - closed
Bank Holiday Monday – 8am to 6pm
Ramsey Express
Good Friday - 6am to 10pm
Saturday - 7am to 10pm
Easter Sunday - 7am to 10pm
Bank Holiday Monday – 8am to 10pm