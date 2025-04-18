Only Tesco Express stores in the island will open this Easter Sunday.

The island’s larger stores will be closed on Sunday with slightly reduced hours during the rest of the bank holiday weekend.

Most stores will open for much of today (Good Friday) and Saturday but the larger stores will also close earlier than normal on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Tesco Express on Victoria Road in Douglas – formerly Winerite, along with the Express stores in Ramsey, Peel and Castletown will all remain open from 7am-10pm for anyone desperately in need of a loaf of bread, milk or some item they missed on the shopping list.

The opening times of the Tesco website are not accurate with many showing the Express stores also closed on Easter Sunday.

Here is the full list of Easter opening times for the Tesco stores across the island.

Douglas Lake Road

Good Friday - 8am to 10pm

Saturday - 8am to 11pm

Easter Sunday - closed

Bank Holiday Monday – 8am to 6pm

Douglas Victoria Road (Little Switzerland)

Good Friday - 6am to 10pm

Saturday - 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday - closed

Bank Holiday Monday – 8am to 6pm

Douglas Victoria Road Express

Good Friday - 7am to 10pm

Saturday - 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday – 7am to 10pm

Bank Holiday Monday – 8am to 6pm

Onchan

Good Friday - 8am to 10pm

Saturday - 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday - closed

Bank Holiday Monday – 8am to 6pm

Peel

Good Friday - 6am to 10pm

Saturday - 7am to 11pm

Easter Sunday - closed

Bank Holiday Monday – 8am to 6pm

Peel Express

Good Friday - 6am to 10pm

Saturday - 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday - 7am to 10pm

Bank Holiday Monday – 8am to 10pm

Castletown

Good Friday - 6am to 10pm

Saturday - 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday - 7am to 10pm

Bank Holiday Monday – 8am to 10pm

Port Erin

Good Friday - 6am to 10pm

Saturday - 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday - closed

Bank Holiday Monday – 8am to 6pm

Ramsey

Good Friday - 6am to 10pm

Saturday - 7am to 11pm

Easter Sunday - closed

Bank Holiday Monday – 8am to 6pm

Ramsey Express

Good Friday - 6am to 10pm

Saturday - 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday - 7am to 10pm

Bank Holiday Monday – 8am to 10pm