Manx Care honoured the dedication and hard work of its staff at the organisation’s third annual Care Awards, held at the Comis Hotel in Douglas on Thursday (February, 13).
The event, which was fully funded by private sponsors at no cost to Manx Care or taxpayers, saw nearly 200 health and social care colleagues come together to celebrate excellence in the sector.
With over 350 nominations received from both colleagues and the public, 44 individuals and teams were shortlisted across 13 categories, recognising outstanding contributions across Manx Care.
His Excellency Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, Health Minister Claire Christian MHK, and the Mayor of Douglas, Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare, were among the dignitaries in attendance.
Manx Care chief executive Teresa Cope praised the event’s growing popularity and thanked sponsors for their support, which enabled all runners-up to receive gift vouchers in appreciation of their efforts.
Award winners:
- Quality and Safety Award: Jane McIlraith
- EDI Champion Award: Drug and Alcohol Team
- Innovation Award: Ward 6 Dementia Friendly Environment and Diversional Therapy
- Learning Development Award: Dr Sushma Chandra
- Rising Star Award: Amy Dallimore
- Leader of the Year Award: Katie Sharp
- Volunteer of the Year Award: Susanne Gallagher
- Unsung Hero (Non-Clinical) Award: Shirley Foster
- Unsung Hero (Clinical) Award: Catherine Quine
- Team of the Year Award: Children’s Therapy Team
- The Island’s Choice Award: Mr Hassan Ridha
- CEO Outstanding Achievement Award: Frances Butler
- Andrew Foster CBE Memorial Award: Antimicrobial Stewardship Team
Manx Care extended its gratitude to all sponsors and contributors who made the evening possible.