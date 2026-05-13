Manx choir Skeealyn Vannin has been selected to compete at the internationally renowned Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod this year.
The festival has previously welcomed some of the world’s greatest choral performers, including legendary Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti as part of Chorale di Rossini, Modena.
More than 4,000 performers from across the globe and around 50,000 visitors are expected to attend this year’s event.
As part of the festival programme, Skeealyn Vannin will compete in the choral section inside the Eisteddfod’s famous 4,000-seat Pavilion between July 7 and 12.
The choir will also represent the Isle of Man in the colourful annual Parade of Nations and take part in a number of performances and cultural events throughout the week.
Led by founder and creative director Leandra Lawler, alongside musical director Jenny Garrett, Skeealyn Vannin combines traditional Manx music, storytelling, movement and contemporary performance to celebrate the Isle of Man’s unique cultural identity while performing in both Manx Gaelic and English.
Leandra said: ‘When Skeealyn Vannin was launched, the vision was always to create something giving young people the opportunity to connect with the Manx language, our culture and our stories in a way that felt exciting, creative and alive.
‘To now be taking that vision to one of the world’s most respected international music festivals is incredibly special for all of us.
‘Llangollen is about much more than competition, it’s about celebrating cultures, languages and communities from across the world, which sits right at the heart of what we do as a choir. To represent the Isle of Man on that stage is a huge honour.’
Skeealyn Vannin was formed to create opportunities for young performers to engage with Manx culture and language through music, theatre and performance. It is a non-profit organisation and relies on donations and sponsorship. The choir includes previous Singer of Mann winners Breesha Kelsey (2025) and Robyn-Mae Lawler (2016).
Leandra said: ‘We are always looking to welcome new members into the group, particularly young people aged 12 to 25 who have a passion for singing, performance or Manx culture, although we also welcome younger performers.
‘You do not need to be a professional performer to join us. We are about enthusiasm, creativity and community.’
The group has already performed at major cultural events on and off-island, including appearances at the internationally acclaimed Festival Interceltique de Lorient in Brittany, where they performed to audiences numbering in the tens of thousands.
Dave Danford, artistic director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, said: ‘Our festival has the highest standards, so getting through our tough selection process is a major achievement.
‘Previous competition winners include Luciano Pavarotti with Chorale di Rossini, Modena, Italy, so Skeealyn Vannin will be in great company. We look forward to welcoming this outstanding choir to Wales.’
Skeealyn Vannin is supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council, the Steam Packet Company’s McA Fund, Island Escapes and the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Bursary Fund.