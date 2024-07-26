Port Erin Dental Practice has now relocated to Douglas following the large scale fire that ripped through its building earlier this month.
Manx Care have confirmed that all patients from Port Erin are now being seen at The Square Dental Practice, 38 Woodburn Square, Douglas, with this now being ‘fully operational’.
Just after 1am on Monday, July 8, the alarm was raised at the Port Erin Dental Practice on Orchard Road by one of the building’s ‘occupants’, after smoke triggered alarms on the site.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service said flames were seen ‘coming out of the windows’ of the property while gas cylinders could be heard exploding inside the practice.
Firefighters spent around four hours at the scene attempting to bring the blaze under control.
As a result of the fire, Manx Care confirmed at the time that all appointments at the practice would be cancelled for the foreseeable future.
Talking about the relocation, a spokesperson from Manx Care said: ‘Currently, patients are being contacted two to three days prior to their appointments to confirm arrangements.
‘The practice is aware of a recent miscommunication in relation to what patients have been informed by the practice and this has now been rectified. The practice apologises for any confusion this may have caused.
‘Manx Care is continuing to work with the provider to establish other options that may be available in terms of location going forward.
‘If any patients from Port Erin Dental Practice are unable to travel to Douglas, they should contact 833667 and alternative arrangements will be made for their dental care.
‘Patients can arrange this via the Port Erin team (833667), as any calls made directly to any other dental practices in relation to their ongoing dental care will not be able to be dealt with.’