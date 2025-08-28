Friends of Ballaugh Old Church have been awarded a grant of £6,834 from Manx Lottery Trust to support preservation work at the historic building.
The money will pay for a number of improvements, including the purchase of an industrial dehumidifier to help protect the church during winter, restoration of its weathervane, and fresh interior painting.
The Friends group said the work will help maintain the church as a welcoming space for the community and safeguard it for the future.
Lennie Fenton, from Friends of Ballaugh Old Church, said: ‘We are so grateful to Manx Lottery Trust for their generous support. The grant will make a real difference to our ability to care for this special building, which holds such an important place in the heart of the community.
‘Thanks to this funding, we can press ahead with essential restoration work and improvements, ensuring the church remains a warm, dry and inviting space for everyone to enjoy.’
Ballaugh Old Church is steeped in history.
Built before the 13th century on an ancient burial site, it was later extended in 1717 by Thomas Wilson in the Baroque style.
The church is renowned for its distinctive wonky pillars, which date back to the 1700s.
Sarah Kelly, chairman of Manx Lottery Trust, said: ‘We’re pleased to support Friends of Ballaugh Old Church with this project. Their commitment to preserving and enhancing the church ensures it continues to serve as a vibrant part of village life. We wish them every success as they carry out this important work.’
The grant was awarded through the trust’s Community Awards Programme, which provides funding for charities and community groups across the Isle of Man. The scheme supports projects that aim to preserve heritage, improve facilities or enhance local spaces.
Applications to the Manx Lottery Trust’s programme are open year-round. More information is available at www.mlt.org.im.