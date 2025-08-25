The grocery chain says the refurbishment plan cost around £1m.
And the Co-Op says the investment has given the shop a new look and layout, with updated services and facilities aimed at improving the shopping experience for local customers.
The store employs 14 people and now offers an extended food-to-go section, Costa Coffee Express, pizzas, flowers, ready meals, Fairtrade products, beers, wines and everyday groceries, according to the firm.
New refrigeration has been installed to expand the chilled and frozen ranges and the equipment is also designed to reduce energy use and support the Co-op’s efforts to lower its carbon footprint, a spokesperson said.
Soft plastic recycling points have been added, enabling shoppers to return items such as crisp packets, bread bags, ready meal lids, biscuit wrappers and pet food pouches. The company says the scheme is intended to make recycling easier and help divert materials from landfill.
Helen Ashcroft, Co-op’s Duke Street operations manager, said: ‘The whole team is delighted to have the opportunity to invest in our Duke Street store – the works are really transformative, with a fresh new look and layout. We are proud to be part of the local community, and with a focus on delivering the quality, choice, value and added services which can be enjoyed by everyone, we’re here to contribute to local life and conveniently serve and support Douglas.’
The Co-op says its membership scheme offers lower prices on selected products and personalised savings, with additional value created for members who shop regularly.
The retailer is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives. It has 6.5 million members across the UK who collectively own the business and have a role in its governance.