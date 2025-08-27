The chief executive of Manx National Heritage has outlined plans to ‘breathe new life’ into a landmark Castletown building that has stood empty for more than a year.
Connie Lovel said the organisation’s proposals for the former Barclays Bank building at No. 1 Market Square would create ‘a welcoming space to showcase the significance of the island’s heritage and to enhance the visitor experience while supporting the local community and economy’.
She added: ‘This project reflects our ongoing commitment to preserving and promoting the island’s heritage while adapting to meet the needs of today’s audiences and how visitors access information.’
Manx National Heritage has submitted a planning application to refurbish the registered building, which has been vacant since February 2024. The site, within the Castletown conservation area, has previously served as the Custom House and Market Hall.
The proposals involve converting the ground floor into a retail space and visitor admissions hub, where people will be able to obtain information and buy tickets for Manx National Heritage sites. The space would also host small-scale events during quieter months, such as workshops by local artisan producers.
The second phase would see the upper floor developed into self-contained office space for around eight to ten people. Manx National Heritage says the project is being funded independently of the financial grant it receives from Treasury.
Planning documents state the work aims to preserve the historic character of the building, while providing it with a sustainable new use that will support its long-term conservation.
Subject to approval, work is expected to begin later this year. The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.