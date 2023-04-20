Isle of Play, a charity that promotes opportunities for children to play, has received a £50,000 grant to create a new outdoor project.
The funding has come from Manx Lottery Trust’s thematic funding programme and the money will go towards the Play Paths project, which will provide support for children with behavioural and developmental issues.
The scheme will be situated outdoors at either the Woodland Forest School site or Lester’s Yard Adventure Playground facility.
The overall aim is to take a long-term approach over a school year and beyond as the charity recognises that short term interventions cannot address the children’s specific needs. The sessions on offer will include den building, tree climbing, cooking on an open fire and imaginative play such as playing house or mothering a doll.