An online fundraiser has been launched to support the family of a 13-year-old Ballakermeen High School pupil who died earlier this week.
Police confirmed on Thursday that a Year 9 student from the Douglas school has died ‘outside of the school environment’, describing the death as ‘unexplained’.
Officers are investigating the circumstances on behalf of the coroner.
In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, head teacher Graeme Corrin said it was with ‘great sadness’ that he was notifying families of the pupil’s unexpected death.
The Isle of Man Constabulary clarified that no incident took place at the school and that the death occurred away from the Ballakermeen site.
Isle of Man Today has contacted the creator of the fundraiser who confirmed that they had the blessing of the family.
The Kelly family has however asked that the public do not speculate around the circumstances of Emily’s death.
The post says the Kelly family ‘very suddenly lost their daughter, granddaughter and niece’.
The GoFundMe page reads: ‘Emily tragically lost her young life at 13 on October 15th, 2025.
‘I am setting this up so we can raise some funds to give Emily the send-off she deserves and a beautiful headstone where her family and friends can go to grieve.
‘Anything at all would be very, very truly appreciated. Thank you.
Forever 13. Rest in paradise beautiful young lady.’
The appeal has already raised more than £500 in donations.
Ballakermeen High School has said it is offering support to students and staff affected by the tragedy.