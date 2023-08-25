The Castletown Scouts and Castletown Guides Headquarters Trust Management Committee is to hold an afternoon tea at Morton Hall to raise funds in aid of the Castletown headquarters.
It will take place on Saturday, September 9, from 2pm until 3.30pm.
Admission is £2.50, which includes a cup of tea or coffee, and a scone, strawberry jam, Manx whipped cream, and butter.
Accompanied children are welcome and admission for children 10 years and under is free, with free juice.
The honorary secretary of the trust management committee, Tony Brown, said: ‘The event is open to the publica ndeveryone is most welcome to come along to this community event in support of our Scouts and Guides.
‘We hope residents will come along and enjoy a fun relaxing afternoon with family and friendsand support our Scouts and Guides.’
There will be a cake stall and a raffle. There is free car parking available for the event at Morton Hall, which is on Victoria Road.