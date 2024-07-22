A gofundme page set up to help an Irish rider who was badly injured after crashing during the Southern 100 earlier this month has raised more than £25,000 in three days.
The page was set up at the weekend by a family friend on behalf of Anthony’s mother and has already raised £25,860 to help with his rehabilitation.
The 27-year-old from Ballyduff County Kerry, was seriously injured when he crashed on the opening night of the racing on July 8 at Ballakeighan, near the start of the 4.25-mile circuit during the newcomers’ sighting laps. The session was immediately red flagged as a result.
As a result Anthony, who lives in Australia, was taken to Noble’s Hospital and then immediately airlifted to Walton Centre for Neuroscience located in Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool. He has remained in ICU at the hospital since the crash and remains unconscious.
The gofundme post says: ‘Anthony did have insurance and this will cover a certain amount of his medical needs for now. Anthony was initially maintained in an induced coma and intubated.
‘As well as many broken bones which will require many surgical procedures in the future. More seriously Anthony suffered a significant head trauma. At the moment Anthony is unconscious and will require a lot of rehabilitation care in the future.’
Anthony’s parent flew from Ireland to be by his side during his recovery.
The post continues: ‘Anthony is a much loved son, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend and a valued member of his communities in Ireland, Australia and also the road racing community.
‘His family are known far and wide and are well respected in the motor trade. Anthony himself is a third generation motor mechanic.
‘Anthony always has a real zest for life, and his passion in life is his love for motorbikes which is always evident by his infectious smile and that famous smile we all want to see again.
‘Since the news of Anthony’s crash a significant amount of support has been shown to both family and friends, and on behalf of us all we would like to say a massive thank you to everyone during this challenging time.
‘Now Anthony and his family need everyone’s help now more than ever. Please help support him and his parent through this difficult time. Money received will help alleviate the financial costs of [his parent’s] stay in Liverpool, and to finance Anthony’s future rehab.’