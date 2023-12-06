A fundraising dinner and sports quiz event has raised £5,400 for two island charities.
A total of 26 teams came together for an interactive sporting quiz at the annual ‘PwC Question of Sport’ event, hosted by the Isle of Man Sporting and Dining Club and sponsored by PwC Isle of Man.
The total of £4,400 raised on the night has been shared between the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and the Crossroads Manx Workshop.
A further £1,000 has been pledged by PwC to the Crossroads Manx Workshop, who will receive £3,200 in total.
This year’s champions of the ‘Isle of Man Sporting and Dining Silver Claret Jug’ were Standard Bank, with Financial Options finishing in second place.
Paul Jones, corporate responsibility leader at PwC Isle of Man, said: ‘Making a positive difference in our community is important to us and we’re delighted that two local charities providing valuable services will benefit from the 12th Question of Sport event.
‘Our charity of choice on the evening was the Crossroads Manx Workshop. Managed by Crossroads since 2021, the Workshop delivers therapeutic services to people with health conditions and disabilities in the local community.
‘Staff and volunteers support individuals to learn and develop woodworking skills, and to go on to create high-quality products such as garden furniture and other wood items for local sale.
‘A popular night in the corporate calendar, we would like to thank John Wannenburgh and the Sporting and Dining Club for organising and hosting another fantastic evening’.
John Wannenburgh, the owner of the Sporting and Dining Club, added: ‘It’s a privilege to host the annual Question of Sport event and bring together people from across the island’s business network.
‘The Dining Club’s choice of charity was the RNLI, the charity that saves lives at sea. Founded in 1824 by Sir William Hillary, a resident of the Isle of Man, next year the RNLI is celebrating its 200th anniversary.
‘With operations across the UK, Ireland and the Isle of Man, the RNLI is predominantly made up of volunteers and its lifeboat crews and lifeguards has saved over 144,000 lives.
‘Funded by voluntary donations, the RNLI is a truly unique rescue organisation.
‘I am delighted with the final amount fundraised for the RNLI and Crossroads Manx Workshop, and would like to thank all who attended for their generosity, as well as PwC Isle of Man for their continued support.’
Next year’s event will be held on Thursday, September 19. If you would like to find out more, visit the Sporting and Dining Club website page at https://www.sportinganddiningclub.com/question-of-sport