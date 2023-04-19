Representatives of the Lodge of Mona a Freemasons’ lodge in Castletown have presented a donation to the Manx Carriage Driving for the Disabled charity.
Terry Birks, a past master, and John Callin, charity steward of the Lodge of Mona presented a cheque of £500 to Carolyn Skelly, the representative of the Manx Carriage Driving for the Disabled charity.
The cheque will be matched by United Grand Lodge to provide a total of £1,000 in donations.
The money was raised by the members of the lodge through charitable donations during Lodge meetings and at the festive board, the meal following a lodge meeting.
Each year, the lodge picks one or more worthwhile charities to support and for the current year, the charity ‘Manx Carriage Driving for the Disabled’ was selected as a worthwhile cause to support as it is close to some lodge members’ hearts.
The money will help Manx Carriage Driving for the Disabled continue to provide its services.
