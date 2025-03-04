Braddan Parish Commissioners have launched an investigation following new reports of fly-tipping at the entrance to Little Ness Car Park on Marine Drive.
Among the discarded items are a child’s cabin bed and several bin bags of general waste.
The local authority has confirmed that some of the dumped bags contain items that could help identify those responsible.
A spokesperson for the commissioners stated: ‘As the bin bags contain items that may identify the individual responsible, we will be investigating this further. If anyone has any information that may assist, please contact us.’
This latest incident comes amid growing concerns over fly-tipping across the Isle of Man, with reports of illegally dumped waste becoming more frequent.
Many have linked the rise to increased disposal fees for waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE), which came into effect in January following a review by local authorities.
The new charges include significant fees for disposing of common household appliances, which some believe has contributed to an increase in illegal dumping.
In recent weeks, a sofa was abandoned near Foxdale, not far from a civic amenity site, while an old engine and other car parts were discarded in Castletown.
Bill Dale, founder of Beach Buddies, has previously called for tougher penalties to combat the issue.
Speaking to Isle of Man Today, he said: ‘Fly-tipping is an increasing problem, not just on beaches.
‘We believe the best solution is to enforce serious penalties to act as a deterrent.’
Braddan Parish Commissioners are urging anyone with information on the latest case to come forward.