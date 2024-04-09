The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company have issued a further update for tonight’s Manannan sailing to Liverpool.
It will now depart Douglas at 6.30pm, with passengers asked to check in no later than 5.30pm.
The Liverpool to Douglas sailing tonight is now scheduled to leave Merseyside at 10.45pm.
Earlier today the company cited wind and tidal challenges along the River Mersey as reasons for the delay in disembarking passengers from the fastcraft. A statement said: ‘Passenger safety is our top priority and all affected passengers on board have been offered complimentary refreshments.’ Just before 2pm today the Steam Packet confirmed to Isle of Man Today that all passengers were safely off the fast craft.
This morning the company confirmed that adverse weather conditions has meant this morning’s Heysham crossing and the return had both been axed.
Tonight’s Manxman sailing to Heysham is set to depart Douglas at 8.45pm as planned.