The Isle of Man Steam Packet have issued a statement as Manannan’s return sailing to Douglas is delayed and passengers remain onboard the vessel in Merseyside.
The Master of the fast craft has taken the decision to ‘cease discharge of passengers’.
An update on the return sailing, which was supposed to leave Liverpool at 11.15am today (Tuesday), will be announced by 12.45pm.
The full statement from the company reads: ‘Due to adverse tide and wind conditions affecting Manannan’s motion alongside the berth in the River Mersey, the Master of the Manannan has taken the decision to cease discharge of passengers on board this morning's 07:05 sailing to Liverpool.
‘Passenger safety is our top priority and all affected passengers on board have been offered complimentary refreshments.
‘As soon as the weather and river conditions allow, we will carry out the safe disembarkation of passengers.
‘We are endeavouring to have Manannan back on schedule as soon as possible, but unfortunately, this will impact today's remaining Liverpool sailings.
‘All affected passengers will be notified and updated. We thank passengers for their patience and understanding.’
Earlier today the company confirmed that adverse weather conditions has meant this morning’s Heysham crossing and the return have both been axed.