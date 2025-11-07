Travellers face yet another disruption to sailings following a delay to improvement works at the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool.
The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) confirmed on Friday that adverse weather had affected the availability of Lara 1, a heavy-lifting barge required to modify the terminal’s mooring fenders.
Contractors were unable to source an alternative vessel, meaning the original lifting window of November 5 to 8 can no longer be achieved.
As a result, the berth at the terminal remains unavailable for normal vessel operations until the fenders have been safely removed and reinstated.
The DoI has therefore requested the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company to reschedule the November 15 and 16 sailings to operate to and from Heysham.
The latest setback comes after contractors last week requested an extension to remedial works that were already causing diversions.
Over the winter period, the Steam Packet’s Manxman has been scheduled to sail to and from Liverpool on weekends, but initial delays had already seen the vessel diverted to Heysham on November 1 and 2.
A further diversion to Heysham was required on November 8 and 9 to accommodate adjustments identified during berthing trials.
Engineers discovered that at low tides, mooring lines clashed with a dolphin fender, a protective device designed to absorb impact when vessels dock or in the event of accidental collisions.
Work to address the issue could not be undertaken over the summer when the fastcraft Manannan was docking daily at the terminal.
DOI Minister Dr Michelle Haywood said the work could cost up to £1 million, though it may be considerably cheaper, and stressed that once completed, the upgraded fenders should allow the berth to be accessible at any stage of the tide, reducing future disruptions.
The Liverpool terminal was originally estimated to cost £70 million in 2021.
It was officially handed over on April 5, 2024, and welcomed its first passengers on June 25.
The final cost remains unknown, with a number of issues currently being addressed by the DOI’s legal advisers.
The DoI apologised to travellers for the inconvenience caused and encouraged travellers to check updated sailings at www.steam-packet.com.