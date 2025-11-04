The Steam Packet is seeking a non-executive director.
The Treasury is undertaking the recruitment process as the company’s sole shareholder.
The successful candidate will: help develop the effectiveness of the company’s governance structures, operational plan and financial management; bring independence and impartiality; and have recent senior board level experience within finance, tourism or strategic marketing.
Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK said: ‘This role presents the opportunity for the right candidate to help shape the future of one of our most important national assets.
‘We’re looking for someone with the experience and independence of thought to support the company’s continued success and good governance.’
The role’s salary is £20,000, with an expected time commitment of 24 days a year. Those interested in the post are invited to submit their applications by November 30.