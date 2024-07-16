DEFA says the blueprint should seek to contribute to and benefit from a projected increase in tourism to the island, with Visit Isle of Man aiming to increase annual visitor numbers to 500,000 visitors by 2032, adding £520m to the economy. The Curraghs Wildlife Park is a member of the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquaria and the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria. EAZA highlighted the need for a masterplan for its next accreditation. DEFA says the attraction has to keep up with evolving high standards of animal welfare and visitor expectations, as the bar is raised year on year.