Games Association’s former president dies
Subscribe newsletter
Dursley Stott MA OBE, a member of the first Isle of Man team to compete at the Commonwealth Games, has died.
Mr Stott competed in the 1958 Commonwealth Games in athletics, with the 100 yard and 200 yard runs.
The Commonwealth Games Association of the Isle of Man said it was saddened to hear of its honorary president, who was 87 when he died.
He stood down as president in 2006 having served the association over nine Commonwealth Games in his 26 years as an official.
Mr Stott had a vast business career, starting with family firm Stott and Co, for which he became managing director and senior partner, following his education at Magdalene College in Cambridge.
He was a member of the Royal Society of Arts, president of Round Table and Rotary and also worked for a few private banks, including Duncan Lawrie, after which he went to financial institution Capital International Group.
The businessman moved on to become a consultant for investment service Ramsey Crookall in his later years, before retiring at 82.
He received a lifetime achievement award from the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment after becoming a chartered fellow.
Meanwhile, Mr Stott was president for Red Cross, receiving an OBE for his work, and governor of King William’s College.
He was instrumental in merging the school with The Buchan School.
Mandy Arthur, Mr Stott’s daughter, told the Isle of Man Examiner: ‘He was very much loved and a great family man to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
‘A true Manxman, known wherever he went. He was popular at the Commonwealth Games, he’d host cocktail parties in Canada and Australia, and people loved him for being a great after dinner speaker.
‘He’d put so much back into the community, which is what he believed to be right.’
Her husband, Johnny Arthur, added: ‘He gave countless people a leg up with jobs and helped them in their careers.
‘Just a general, all-round, thoroughly good bloke.’
Basil Bielich, president of the Commonwealth Games Association of the Isle of Man, said: ‘Dursley was passionate about the Commonwealth Games and was a highly regarded athlete in his own right having represented the Isle of Man at the 1958 Games in Cardiff.
‘He will be fondly remembered by everyone involved with the association having remained a keen supporter of our activities since standing down as President and our thoughts and condolences go out to his family.’
His most recent accolade was at the Isle of Man Sports Award in 2016 when he received the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his work in shooting and in the Commonwealth Games.
A private family funeral will be held and memorial service details will be released soon.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |