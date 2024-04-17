Gandey’s circus has arrived at Noble’s Park in Douglas ahead of Thursday’s curtain-raiser.
The event, hailed as the ‘Hollywood Spectacular’, is on schedule to run from Thursday, April 18 until Monday, April 22.
This is despite a last-minute hitch, in which the vehicle carrying the tent suffered damage and therefore missed its sailing on Monday.
Tour director Binky Beaumont said: ‘Thankfully, the Steam Packet managed to get us on the overnight ferry, but this put us back 12 hours.
‘We also had to fly over some extra crew, but we are back on schedule now.’
Gandey's circus at Noble's Park, next to the TT Grandstand (Dave Kneale)
