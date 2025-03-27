The big tent is up, and the stage is set—Gandey’s Circus has arrived at Noble’s Park!
Running from today (Thursday, March 26) until Monday, March 31, the circus promises a spectacular show packed with thrills, laughter, and jaw-dropping performances.
Photos taken by Media Isle of Man reporter Tom Curphey capture the final preparations this week, as tents and circus vans arrive and take their places at Noble’s Park.
Organisers say audiences can expect ‘breathtaking acrobatics, dazzling choreography, and uproarious comedy in a show-stopping carnival extravaganza’.
For Thursday and Friday, there’s two time slots available; 4.45pm and 7.30pm.
While over the weekend, there are four time slots available; 12pm, 2.30pm, 5pm and 7.30pm.