A man has been accused of being part of an international organised crime group targeting the Isle of Man immigration system.
Sagar Joon, aged 24, appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood denying a charge of conspiring to breach immigration law.
He is accused of being involved in producing forged job offer letters and faked entry certificates, and charging people up to £25,000.
Other individuals alleged to be involved are said to have absconded from the UK.
The case will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on August 20, where Mr Joon will face a trial on a later date.
Prosecuting advocate James Robinson told the court that the crown’s case is that a transcontinental organised crime group has targeted the Isle of Man immigration system.
The allegations initially came to light after a manager at a Douglas nursing home was called by an Indian male apologising that he had not arrived to start a job.
There had been no job offer, so this led to investigations by the Isle of Man immigration department which uncovered allegedly forged documents which related to three nursing homes.
It is alleged that the fake job offer letters have been produced by an international organised crime group, along with falsified certificates of entry.
The group are alleged to have been charging people excessive amounts, of up to £25,000, to arrange for them to come here.
A company, called Destiny Manpower Consultancy, said to be based at Demesne Road in Douglas, is alleged by the prosecution to be involved and to be a ‘sham’ company.
A woman alleges that Mr Joon told her he could get her a Visa, but that it would cost her £25,000, an amount he said had been discounted from £30,000.
When she said she did not have the money, the defendant is alleged to have told her he could pay some of it, and she would then be in debt to him.
It is then alleged that Mr Joon later told the woman that her certificate of entry was fake and there was no job for her.
She is then alleged to have been offered £12,500 to go back to India and not to talk to the authorities.
Bank accounts have been seized and it is alleged that a large number of payments have been linked to Mr Joon and three other parties.
Mr Robinson said that Mr Joon was arrested at Heathrow Airport on Sunday, June 16, then collected by Isle of Man Police the following day and brought to the island.
He was interviewed and denied being involved in fraudulent visa applications.
Mr Robinson said that the case was too serious for summary court trial and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Mr Joon, whose address was given as Berwick Road, Hayes, Middlesex, was represented in court by advocate Paul Glover, who agreed that the case should be heard in the higher court.
No bail application was made and the defendant is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.