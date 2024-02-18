By Emma Draper
Garff Commissioners are looking to hear from residents who could have links with D-Day in World War Two.
This year marks the 80th anniversary of the landings in northern France and the local authority hopes some people may have friends or relatives who were in the Manx regiment on the battlefield.
It’s also looking for stories about people who worked in munitions factories, logistics or support roles leading up to the day.
The commissioners say it will display the information in the ‘appropriate way’ in June.
Information can be passed on the local authority via email [email protected] or by telephone 861241.