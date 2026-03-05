Following the first two public hearings into the Mooir Vannin Offshore Windfarm, Garff Commissioners have said it will be making enquiries into the make up of the independent panel looking at the application.
The panel are in place to consider submissions from the developer, government departments, businesses and residents before making a recommendation to the Council of Ministers, which will take the final decision on whether plans for the windfarm can proceed.
Two board members, Richard Henthorn and Marinda Fargher, are representing Garff Commissioners at this week’s hearings, as well as Clerk Martin Royle.
The local authority has been a strong opposer to the proposed plans from Orsted, which could see 87 turbines spread out on the east coast of the Isle of Man.
The board said it previously sent a letter to the Chief Minister requesting information about how the panel of experts was selected.
Commissioner Julie Pinson said she had been told the panel were making decisions ‘independently’, using their expertise to make judgements.
The local authority also agreed not to share the initial response from the government due to concerns about GDPR.
Commissioner Marinda Fargher said she had invited the panel to visit some of the areas of the parish which could be affected, including Laxey Bay, during the summer.
- Also on the agenda at the latest Garff Commissioners meeting was a report from the manager of Cooil Roi Sheltered Housing, Julie Mattin.
She said because of the war in the Middle East, the cost of heating oil for the complex had been increased by 25 pence in two days.
Ms Mattin told the board a letter had been sent to residents asking if they would prefer to pay the normal amount and wait it out or pay the higher cost for oil on the next bill.
She said the majority of the residents chose the second option and therefore everyone will be paying the higher cost – which is an extra £2.70 per week.