Bus drivers have thanked the Manx public for their backing as industrial action is set to escalate again.
In a statement issued through the Isle of Man Trades Union Council (TUC), the drivers expressed their appreciation following an initial 10-day strike which significantly disrupted services across the island.
The statement read: ‘This is to all the Island Residents who are amazing.
‘Thank you from the bus drivers of Bus Vannin.
‘The ladies and gents who drive the island’s buses want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has supported them over the past days.
‘We are truly humbled by the kindness and generosity shown by people and communities across the island.
‘From food and drinks to the many thoughtful gestures brought to the picket lines, the support has been overwhelming.
‘Your generosity has meant a great deal to the drivers and it is deeply appreciated by every one of us.’
Normal operations resumed on Tuesday this week after drivers from Bus Vannin staged industrial action from Saturday, February 22 to March 3.
The walkout involved all ‘big bus’ drivers and led to reduced timetables, with picket lines in Douglas, Ramsey and Port Erin.
However, with talks understood to have stalled, Unite the Union confirmed further strike dates.
Action is scheduled from Friday until Tuesday, followed by March 13-17, March 20-24 and March 27-31 - adding a further 20 days of disruption.
The dispute centres on pay and proposed changes to drivers’ terms and conditions after months of negotiations.
At the time of writing, Unite representatives said there had been no communication this week from Bus Vannin or the Department of Infrastructure to progress talks.
The department has confirmed drivers received a 3% pay increase as part of this year’s settlement and said the median salary for a Bus Vannin driver is £36,000.
The TUC has challenged that figure, arguing it does not reflect consolidated or take-home pay.
The Department of Infrastructure said it remains committed to reaching a fair resolution and that services continue to operate in a ‘compliant and safe’ manner under contingency arrangements.