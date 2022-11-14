Garff sewage: MUA hits back at misleading leaflet
Manx Utilities has used its latest update for sewage treatment plans in Garff to counter what it calls ‘incorrect and misleading information’.
The authority is working on establishing a regional treatment system in the area, but the site where it might be built has yet to be revealed while negations over buying the land continues.
Referring to a leaflet that has been distributed around the sheading – which encompasses Laxey, Lonan and Maughold – Manx Utilities says it believes it contains ‘incorrect and misleading information’, adding: ‘Whilst we recognise everyone’s right to an opinion, we must make sure that the public is aware of the factual position.’
The taxpayer-owned utilities company refers to the infamous IRIS scheme being abandoned by Tynwald on account of it being neither sustainable nor cost effective.
It added: ‘As such, Manx Utilities is in the process of finalising the procurement of a parcel of land for a combined sewage treatment works to treat sewage from both Laxey and Baldrine.
location
‘The actual location for the works cannot be disclosed until the purchase of the land is complete.
‘It will however be away from the residential populous and avoid the need for any additional traffic to pass through either Laxey or Baldrine villages.
‘The sewage treatment process adopted for our regional works, using Integrated Rotating Biological Contactors (IRBCs), is a tried and tested process both in the United Kingdom and over the last 10 years in the Isle of Man.
‘It offers equivalent treatment quality to that of the central Meary Veg [Santon] works.
‘Modern odour control equipment will ensure that odours aren’t an issue, and the design will be sympathetic to the local environment to ensure there is minimal visual impact.
‘The final effluent produced by the treatment works will adhere to the requirements as set by the Department for the Environment, Food and Agriculture, and will allow Laxey’s beach to achieve the “excellent” bathing water status under the island’s bathing water regulations.
‘This will also allow the beach to achieve “Blue Flag” status, subject to a number of other criteria being met, unrelated to sewerage infrastructure.’
