The fire service attended a gas explosion this morning.
At 9.21am, fire crews from Peel, Douglas and Kirk Michael stations were sent to a commercial kitchen at Tynwald Mills in St John’s.
On arrival it was found that the building had been evacuated and all persons had been accounted for.
'Staff on scene had immediately isolated all gas supplies to the property prior to emergency service attendance.
'Gas engineers from Isle of Man Energy attended the incident and were able disconnect the gas supply to the appliance involved.
'Minimal damage was caused to the kitchen and an investigation is currently underway to identify how the incident occurred.'