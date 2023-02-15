As electricity prices look set to rise, the regulator has announced that there will be a 16% drop in gas domestic prices.
The Communications and Utilities Regulatory Authority says the decrease will come into effect from March 1.
Announced this evening, the decrease comes after a review was launched following the continued drop in worldwide wholesale gas prices.
The CURA said: ‘As stated above the standard central heating tariff will reduce by 16% from 16.67p/unit to 13.98p/unit – a full breakdown of tariffs will be published by Isle of Man Energy in due course.
‘The new tariffs will take effect from March 1, 2023, and remain in effect until December 31, 2023. There will be a scheduled interim review carried out in June where the Authority will review the projected return of the business and update tariffs if required.
‘Consumers can take confidence from the fact that tariffs are being carefully managed to ensure that they remain fair, representative of the cost of the service, and that efforts are being made to avoid large movements going forward.’