More than 1,000 young people across the Isle of Man collected their Level 1 and Level 2 qualifications today (Thursday), including GCSEs, IGCSEs, and vocational awards such as BTECs.
Most students received their results in person at their schools, where staff were on hand to offer advice and support as they consider their next steps.
Early indications suggest that around 90% of this year’s cohort will continue their studies in sixth form or further education courses at UCM in September, a notable increase compared to last year when only around half of the island’s 16-year-old school leavers pursued further study.
Provisional figures for 2025 show an overall Level 1 and 2 pass rate of 98%, with the Level 2 pass rate (IGCSE/GCSE grades A*–C or equivalent) at 71%, slightly down from 73% in 2024. Pass rates for the highest grades (A*–A or equivalent) remain steady at 20%, the same as last year.
The results also include students studying technical and vocational qualifications at the University College Isle of Man (UCM) or within their schools as part of Key Stage 4 programmes.
Daphne Caine MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘Congratulations to all students receiving their results today across a range of subjects and qualifications.
‘Whatever your grades, you should be proud of your achievements and the resilience you’ve shown.
‘I also want to thank our dedicated teachers, support staff and parents/carers who have guided and encouraged you along the way.’
Qualified careers advisers will be available throughout the summer to provide additional guidance to students as they plan their next steps.