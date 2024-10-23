With Hop Tu Naa just around the corner, Gef the Mongoose is hosting a costume competition to find the island’s fiercest fancy dress.
The competition, dubbed ‘Hop Tu Slay’, is open to all ages and invites islanders to showcase their creativity.
Entrants need to submit photos of their costumes for a chance to be named Gef’s Hop Tu Slay 2024 winner.
The prize includes recognition on Gef’s social channels and two free tickets (one adult and one child) to The Polar Express train experience on December 8.
Costumes will be judged based on creativity, uniqueness, and how much they make the Gef team smile (or scream!).
So, whether you’re going for a Manx twist, or something wildly different, Gef wants to see it all.
Good luck!