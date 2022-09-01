Subscribe newsletter
The owners of Gelatory have applied for planning permission to redevelop the site at Walpole Avenue, which was formerly Guys & Dolls and Manx Mencap Charity Shop.
Rory Dorling, who runs the store, said: ‘I’ve always maintained I was never in any hurry or had the intention of opening another site but something felt very right about this one and the timing of it.’
His added that the decision to expand comes as the operation of the business has outgrown the ‘lab’ in Ramsey as demand and aspirations for the business have grown.
The post also hints at the future of the business with plans including an expanded range involving gelato pastry, cakes and other baked goods.
The planning application also includes a ‘development kitchen/gelato school’ that will be used to ‘host parties and team building sessions teaching people.’
Gelatory has been open in Ramsey since 2018.
