Monday 23rd May 2022 6:18 am
Douglas at 7.20am (Isle of Man Government )
The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Generally dry and bright today with some sunshine at times and just an outside chance of a shower, a light southwest wind turning to the northwest later this morning then freshening a little this evening, temperatures up to 15C.
Another generally dry and bright day tomorrow, a fresh northwest wind at first will fall light during the day, temperatures 15C.
Outlook
Some rain tomorrow night and at first on Wednesday, brightening up Wednesday afternoon.
Sunrise: 5:04am Today Sunset: 9:28pm Today
