The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
A threat of some showers at first this morning, then generally dry for much of the day with sunny intervals. The light to moderate easterly wind will fall light later this morning with a top temperature up to 20°C.
Showers will return tonight, some of the heavy, then mostly dry with sunny spells tomorrow, moderate southwest winds and a top temperature reaching 19°C.
Outlook
Generally dry with sunny spells through the week, still with a small risk of showers.
Sunrise: 4:45am
Sunset: 9:54pm