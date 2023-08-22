Generally dry with some sunny intervals developing and just a small risk of the odd shower. Fresh southwest winds gradually becoming light to moderate this afternoon with temperatures up to 19°C.
Outlook
Largely cloudy tomorrow with outbreaks of rain during the afternoon and evening. Light to moderate westerly winds backing south, then freshening in the evening. Top temperature 19°C.
Sunny spells with a risk of isolated showers on Thursday, with a light to moderate westerly breeze.
Sunrise: 6:08am
Sunset: 8:34pm