A failed generator is the reason for a series of cancellations on the Manannan sailing to Liverpool.
Sailings on Sunday and Monday have all been cancelled with Tuesday’s sailing also at risk.
Managing Director Brian Thomson commented: ‘We’re very sorry about these cancellations and we apologise for the disruption caused. We’re working hard to get things back on track as soon as we can. Our Reservations Team will do everything they can to ensure customers get where they need to go.’
In a further statement The Steam Packet says: ‘A significant technical issue overnight Saturday prevented the vessel from sailing on Sunday and, despite the best efforts of crew and engineers, more time is required to resolve the issue.
‘Manannan experienced a failure of a generator which will require significant maintenance and testing before it can recommence service.
‘IOMSPC engineers are working round the clock to resolve the issue as swiftly as is possible. A further update will be released by 17:00 on Monday regarding sailings for Tuesday.
‘As far as possible passengers are being transferred to Manxman sailings, with coach transfers laid on between Liverpool and Heysham for foot passengers.
‘In order to free up additional passenger capacity on Manxman, Ben-my-Chree will be brought into action to carry the overnight freight to and from Heysham.’
All passengers affected by the cancellations are eligible for free transfer to another sailing, or a full refund if preferred.
Passengers on affected sailings can amend bookings free of charge via online accounts, or by contacting our reservations team on 01624 661 661 or 08722 992 992.
Full details of passengers’ rights in instances of delays and cancellations can be found on the website at: https://www.steam-packet.com/delays-and-disruptions-advice