The Isle of Man Steam Packet has now cancelled all of Sunday’s Manannan sailings to and from Liverpool due to a ‘technical issue’.
The ferry operator had initially announced the cancellation of the morning sailings but now says all the sailings for Sunday are now not going ahead.
The 7.15am sailing from Douglas to Liverpool did not go and the return sailing at 11.15am was also cancelled.
Now the 3pm sailing from Douglas to Liverpool and the return journey at 7.15pm are also cancelled. The Manxman sailings to and from Heysham are unaffected.
A coach has been laid on for any passengers wishing to travel back to the island on the Heysham sailing on Sunday afternoon which left at 11am.
The Steam Packet says on its website: ‘Due to a technical issue this sailing ( 7.15am to Liverpool) has been cancelled.
‘Passengers may amend their booking free of charge, or can cancel the booking and receive a full refund.
‘Bookings can be amended through your online account, or by contacting our reservations team on 01624 661661 or 08722 992 992.’
