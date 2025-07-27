The Isle of Man Steam Packet has cancelled Sunday morning’s Manannan sailings to and from Liverpool due to a ‘technical issue’.
The 7.15am sailing from Douglas to Liverpool did not go and the return sailing at 11.15am has also been cancelled.
The 3pm sailing from Douglas to Liverpool and the return journey at 7.15pm are still due to go ahead as planned. The Manxman sailings to and from Heysham are unaffected.
The Steam Packet says on its website: ‘Due to a technical issue this sailing ( 7.15am to Liverpool) has been cancelled.
‘Passengers may amend their booking free of charge, or can cancel the booking and receive a full refund.
‘Bookings can be amended through your online account, or by contacting our reservations team on 01624 661661 or 08722 992 992.’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.