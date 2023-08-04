Get set for a two-day celebration of farming and rural pursuits this weekend, with the Royal Manx Agricultural Show.
‘It has never been more important than now to promote Manx agriculture,’ said Carol Kennaugh, secretary of the Royal Manx Agricultural Society.
‘Or to respond to the need to support local, and continue the ongoing education of just what an essential part agriculture plays on such a small island.’
The Royal Manx takes place this Friday and Saturday (August 12 to 13), just south of Peel at Knockaloe in Patrick.
There will be plenty of entertainment and exhibits to fill two action-packed days.
A highlight will be the Glebeview Clydesdales, a magnificent display of stunning, imposing horses. And following last year’s success of the Land Rover Experience Display Team, they will be returning to again offer passengers exhilarating rides as their vehicles show off their capabilities.
The usual cookery and farm and garden competitions, livestock judging, and popular dog obedience and agility shows will all be taking place.
Richard Crowe will entertain the crowds with his sheep dog trials, and there will be a classic car parade and the ever-popular vintage tractor and machinery parade, along with many other activities.
Sponsor Manx Telecom will be joining in the fun. As well as hosting the team from Isle of Play with their hands-on outdoor activities for children, there will be a chance to step in to some virtual reality gaming from Matrix Arena or try out for a place on the leader board by competing for the fastest lap on one of their Playseats.
‘We are indebted to our exhibitors who work so hard to continue to bring animals of an immensely high standard to the show,’ said Carol.
‘This highlights our need to acknowledge the dedication of the exhibitors by continuing to invite judges from off-island to adjudicate their classes. Without our exhibitors, across all our sections, we simply wouldn’t have a show.
‘Likewise, without our sponsors and the support of Manx Telecom who continue to provide sponsorship, guidance and assistance in such a variety of ways, it would be impossible to create the event that we all love and enjoy,’ she added.
The agricultural society looks for ways to reduce the environmental impact of the Royal Manx and will be working with Recycle Collect, who will be providing recycling bins for plastic and cans.
Also helping to reduce single-use plastic, the AB Project will again be on the show field, so visitors are encouraged to bring their own water bottles and hot drinks containers. Beach Buddies, whose aim is to promote the importance of recycling and the reduction of single use plastic, will be attending too.
The society was constituted in 1858 as the Isle of Man Agricultural Society and, in 1951, King George VI approved of the society being called the Royal Manx Agricultural Society. The show has been held at various sites on the island, but in 2011 moved to Knockaloe where the event is now staged every year.
Each year the Royal Show is put together by volunteers in the three weeks preceding the event, and dismantled the following week.
‘The Royal Manx is a stand-out event in the country calendar, and it is a pleasure to support the farming community in providing this showcase and helping the wider public to appreciate the importance of our agricultural sector,’ said Manx Telecom boss Gary Lamb. ‘The organisers work hard to make sure it is a great event for families as well as farmers, and we look forward meeting people at our stand and enjoying a thrilling two days at Knockaloe.’
Tickets are available online www.royalmanx.com. They are also on sale from the following outlets: Thompson Travel in Port Erin, Celtic Gold in Peel, and Idea Hat in Ramsey. Tickets in advance cost £8. On the day, entry will be £8 on Friday, £10 on Saturday. For both days, children aged 16 and under go free.