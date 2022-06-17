Gigantic Manx Viking in Illinois

A giant Manx statue of Viking King Orry has been restored and can now be found in Illinois.

The statue, also known as a muffler man, was originally in Little Rock, Arkansas but taken back to Galva in Illinois last year by Aaron Kewish.

Muffler men are large moulded fiberglass sculptures that are placed as advertising icons, roadside attractions or for decorative purposes, predominantly in the United States.

Standing approximately 18 to 25 ft tall, the first figure was a character designed to hold an axe. Derivatives of that figure were widely used to hold full-sized car mufflers, tires, or other items promoting various businesses.

While the fiberglass figures are no longer manufactured, many still exist across the States with some also in Canada.

Mr Kewish spent the winter restoring the giant and now displays it outside his business.

‘I always loved them and thought that one day I would love to own a giant,’ said Mr Kewish in an online video. ‘I reached out to find out where I could find one of these giants.

‘A guy down in Arkansas had one and said he would sell it. This winter I restored it myself. ’