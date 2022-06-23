Glen Maye craft market

Glen Maye Chapel is holding a craft market on Saturday from 11am until 3pm.

Based at Glen Maye Chapel and Community Centre, the market will have an array of handmade produce and handicrafts by local artists available to buy.

Admission is free.

There will have a wide selection of crafts, gifts, knitwear, jewellery and artwork.

Homemade light lunch, bacon baps, tea, coffee and cakes will also be available.

The chapel will be decked in banners and bunting to make it easy to find.

