Glen Maye duck festival
Tuesday 26th April 2022 1:00 pm
The Great Glen Maye Duck race Festival is being ‘revived’ for the first time since 2019, in its seventh year after a pandemic hiatus.
It will be held in the Glen on Bank Holiday Monday, May 2 from 1pm to 4pm.
The open races are at 2.15pm and 3.25pm (£2 cash entry, £1 with own duck).
People can win a £200 Steam Packet voucher.
For £20 people can sponsor a duck in the corporate race at 2.45pm, with a chance to win £150.
Among the entertainment offered is an opportunity to throw a wet sponge into the face of infrastructure minister Tim Crookall (left).
There will be duck-themed stalls and games, a treasure hunt and refreshments. Proceeds go to the Glen Maye Revival Group, to fund community projects.
