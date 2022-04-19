Glen Maye duck festival

The Great Glen Maye Duck race Festival is being ‘revived’ for the first time since 2019, in its seventh year after a pandemic hiatus.

It will be held in the Glen on Bank Holiday Monday, May 2 from 1pm to 4pm.

The open races are at 2.15pm and 3.25pm (£2 cash entry, £1 with own duck).

People can win a £200 Steam Packet voucher.

For £20 people can sponsor a duck in the corporate race at 2.45pm, with a chance to win £150.

Among the entertainment offered is an opportunity to throw a wet sponge into the face of infrastructure minister Tim Crookall (left).